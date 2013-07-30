UPDATE 1-Keyera, Kinder Morgan to build new Canada crude-by-rail terminal

CALGARY, Alberta, July 30 Keyera Corp
and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP announced on
Tuesday a $98 million joint venture to build a crude oil
rail-loading terminal in Edmonton, Alberta, one of the main
storage hubs for Canada's oil sands.
The project is the latest development to cater to the
growing demand among Canadian producers, frustrated by
apportionment on congested pipelines, to use railways to export
crude south to U.S. markets.
"The Alberta Crude Terminal is a great strategic fit with
our expanding Edmonton terminal hub and is a very important part
of our growing crude by rail terminal network," said Bill
Henderson, vice president for Kinder Morgan Canada Terminals.
Midstream operator Keyera said the 50-50 joint venture
rail-loading facility will be able to load about 40,000 barrels
per day of crude oil and deliver to refineries anywhere in North
America.
The companies are targeting the second quarter of 2014 for
the commissioning of the new terminal, which could be expanded
by an extra 125,000 bpd of crude loading capacity depending on
customer support.
"Kinder Morgan's access to multiple crude streams, together
with our location and facility capabilities, combines crude oil
supply with the necessary infrastructure, land and rail
connectivity to help address some of the crude oil delivery
constraints currently being experienced by the Alberta energy
sector," Keyera President and Chief Operating Officer David
Smith said.
Both companies are planning modifications to their existing
Edmonton facilities, including building new pipelines between
terminals, to help deliver crude to the new Alberta Crude
Terminal.
Keyera's share of the cost of the Alberta crude terminal is
expected to be about $65 million, while pipeline company Kinder
Morgan is expected to spend $33 million.
The construction of the terminal, which will be served by
both Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway, is
underpinned by a five-year agreement with a major refiner,
Keyera said.