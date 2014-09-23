Fines to proceed against CN rail over grain shipments: minister

OTTAWA, Sept 23 The Canadian government
dismissed on Tuesday complaints from Canadian National Railway
Co that fines for failing to ship the required minimum
amounts of grain were unfair because there was not enough demand
for grain shipments.
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said there was a backlog of
grain waiting for CN to move, even though it is less than
expected, and the other main carrier, Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd, was having no problem meeting its minimum.
"The fines will be assessed, they will be levied, and we
expect CN to actually pick up their game," Ritz told reporters
on a conference call from India.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)