UPDATE 2-CN rail fines over grain shipments to proceed -Ottawa

By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Sept 23 The Canadian government
dismissed on Tuesday complaints from Canadian National Railway
Co that fines for failing to ship the required minimum
amounts of grain were unfair because there was not enough
demand.
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said there was a backlog of
grain waiting for CN to move, even though it is less than
expected, and the other main carrier, Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd, was having no problem meeting its minimum.
"I'm not sure where CN is getting the idea there isn't grain
to handle," Ritz told reporters on a conference call from India.
"The fines will be assessed, they will be levied, and we expect
CN to actually pick up their game."
CN faces fines of up to C$100,000 ($91,000) a week for
failing to move the 500,000 tonnes of grain per week required by
the government in an effort to unclog the shipping bottlenecks
that followed record 2013 wheat and canola
harvests.
"I know there's buyers out there. There's still some 20
boats sitting in Vancouver waiting for cargo, waiting to be
loaded and moved away," Ritz said.
CN, which says weekly demand had been below the level
required to meet the government target, said it met its
commitment to move as much grain as possible and as efficiently
as possible.
"CN believes any Canadian government penalties levied
against the company in connection with its transportation of
Western Canadian grain would be unfounded, given that it's the
current balance of the grain supply chain that did not allow CN
to meet the ... weekly requirement lately," spokesman Mark
Hallman said in an email.
He added that the company had yet to receive a notice of
violation from the government.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Gunna Dickson)