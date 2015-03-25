Canada says won't tell railways where to ship grain for now

| OTTAWA, March 25
OTTAWA, March 25 The Canadian government will
not, for now, start telling railways where to ship farmers'
grain but it will decide within days whether to extend its
requirements on how much grain they must haul, Transport
Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday.
In an interview in her parliamentary office, Raitt said
farmers and shippers have questioned whether the government's
grain-shipment minimums are still required and whether Ottawa
should tell the country's two dominant railways, Canadian
National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
, on which corridors grain should be shipped.
Grain handlers and farmers say the railways have focused on
the quickest turnaround corridors, notably Vancouver on the West
Coast and the Great Lakes port of Thunder Bay, while ignoring
shipments to the United States.
"I am not looking at the question of corridors at the
moment," Raitt said.
The mandatory minimum shipments, put in place to ensure
crops from the record 2013 harvest got to market, expire on
March 28. Raitt said she takes farmers' concerns seriously, but
also noted Canada's grain backlog was "coming back to
equilibrium".
The government is also looking at whether to remove a cap on
how much revenue the railways can earn from shipping grain. The
railways say that limiting their income from shipping grain
reduces their incentive to haul it.
Raitt said she is sure former International Trade Minister
David Emerson will deal with this issue in his
government-mandated review of the Canada Transportation Act.
Emerson's report is due in December.
She said she did not lean one way or the other on the
revenue cap, but added: "Look, I'm a market girl. There's no
question that I fully believe in market forces."
She called "ridiculous" CP Rail's refusal to pay government
fines for not meeting the minimum grain shipments. CP Chief
Executive Hunter Harrison said this month the railway would
contest the C$50,000 ($40,000) in fines in court on principle.
"Well my principle is we said we would make sure that a
certain minimum amount of grain is moving, and we expect it to
be moved," Raitt said. "Eventually they should pay the fine."
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)