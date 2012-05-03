Canada bill for rail-shipper contracts seen by autumn

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Canada's Transport Minister Denis Lebel said on Thursday the government may not have legislation ready to enable service agreements between railways and shippers until autumn.
"It's very difficult to have a timeline before the summer... If it's in the fall, it will be in the fall," Lebel said, speaking to reporters by conference call from Germany.
Lebel said he is awaiting a final report from a facilitator appointed by the Conservative government last autumn to lead a six-month process aiming to improve rail service.
Shippers, including grain, auto, and steel companies, among others, are eager to establish a process to form service agreements with railways when direct negotiations fail.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS