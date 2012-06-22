Canada government may act on rail shipment dispute

| OTTAWA, June 22
OTTAWA, June 22 The Canadian government will
probably have to impose new rules for railways and their
customers after four months of negotiations failed to find a
formula to get grain shippers and other customers the service
levels they demand.
At issue are complaints from customers that the railways
fine them if their shipments are not ready on time, but the
railways themselves don't face penalties if they don't get the
rail cars to the customers on time.
The two sides spent four months discussing the issue in a
government-sponsored committee. But documents obtained b y
Reuters un der Canadian access-to-information legislation show
they failed to meet their goal of developing both a template for
service agreements and a dispute resolution process.
"Despite the effort of all involved, the committee did not
agree on several key issues. We are disappointed in this
outcome, as are railways and shippers," the Transport Department
said in an i nternal me mo.
Canada's two main railways, Canadian National Railway Co
and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, haul about 30
million tonnes combined of Western Canada grain annually,
according to the Canadian Transportation Agency, as well as
large volumes of coal, fertilizer and industrial and consumer
goods.
Railways impose fines for late shipments as part of their
efforts to keep tightly managed rolling stock running
efficiently across their networks and provide cars where needed.
The shippers are seeking agreements on a specified level of
service.
Rail transportation has long been a sensitive issue for
farmers, since Western Canada has no river freight system to
move grain the long distances between the Prairies and ports.
POOR RECORD
In their arguments, the shippers point to a March 2011 rail
freight review panel finding that said the railways provided
grain shippers with at least 90 percent of the cars they ordered
only 54 percent of time on a week-to-week basis.
The record was even worse on a day-to-day basis. The panel
found grain shippers received 90 percent of the planned car
supply on the planned day only 12 to 28 percent of the time.
"There's no question that the railroads are spending a lot
of time and effort on trying to manage the process and work with
customers to prevent increased legislative handicaps to their
business," said Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen.
The shippers are not satisfied, according to a summary of
the committee discussions sent to the government and obtained by
Reuters un der access to information.
"After four months of meetings, the railways have not agreed
to mandatory elements that would form the framework of a service
level agreement," the shippers said.
"Further, railways have stated they will not discuss a
dispute resolution process that would help close a negotiation
and establish an agreement," th ey added.
"Railway customers expect more than 'best intentions' and
inadequate dispute resolution alternatives when billions of
dollars of rail freight services are purchased every year."
EFFORTS MADE
The railways, who say they have worked hard to improve their
services, say new regulations will just stifle innovation.
CN says it made significant efforts to achieve a mutually
acceptable template and an effective commercially focused
dispute resolution process at the committee, which was headed by
former Alberta Treasurer Jim Dinning.
"CN is prepared to reach such agreements with all customers,
large and small," said spokesman Mark Hallman. "Through the
Dinning facilitation process, however, it became clear that the
shippers associations involved in the process were not
interested in achieving a commercial consensus."
CP spokesman Ed Greenberg said any agreement must be based
on a balance in the level of commitment each party is ready to
bring to the table.
"Shippers preferring to imbalance this relationship and
force significant commitments from railways without making any
commitments themselves is not a position that any commercial
participant in any industry would consider reasonable," he said.
Dinning, who has been in and out of both politics and
industry, e nded his consultations in mid-April, submitting a
report to federal Transport Minister Denis Lebel.
Lebel has committed to introduce legislation this autumn,
which is expected to set out basic service agreements that
shippers can fall back on when direct negotiations with railways
fail.
The agreements could detail the obligations of each party
and performance standards, possibly with penalties against
railways for poor service.
"The railways include penalties for shippers, but do not put
in any commensurate obligations on themselves," Wade Sobkowich,
Western Grain Elevators Association executive director, told
Reuters. "Why would they? Nothing (is) forcing them. That's why
we need the service level agreement legislation."
A political caveat is that a cabinet shuffle is widely
expected for this summer. If Lebel is moved, it may take time
for his successor to get up to speed and introduce the bill.