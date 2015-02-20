UPDATE 5-Canada demands oil trains carry more insurance, levy imposed

(Adds details of U.S. firms that are affected, comment from
industry)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Feb 20 Canada will increase the
insurance railways must carry when they haul crude oil and
impose a levy on shippers to help cover the cost of major
accidents in the burgeoning oil-by-rail industry, Transport
Minister Lisa Raitt said on Friday.
Raitt unveiled the measures in a bill which responds largely
to the 2013 explosion of a runaway train that leveled the heart
of the Quebec village of Lac-Megantic and killed 47 people.
The legislation also gives her department more power to step
in if it feels a railway is not being run safely.
"Rail companies will be concerned about the amount of extra
regulation that we may be putting in place today, but for the
safety of Canadians and protecting communities it is the right
way to go," Raitt told reporters.
With demand for pipelines outstripping capacity, crude is
increasingly being shipped on long trains, and Raitt has put a
priority on tightening safety and imposing the polluter-pays
principle for accidents.
The costs of the cleanup and reconstruction for Lac-Megantic
far exceeded the C$25 million ($20 million) insurance carried by
the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway, driving the railroad
into bankruptcy and leaving Canadian federal and provincial
governments to pick up the tab.
Within two years federally regulated railways carrying any
crude oil will now have to have insurance of at least C$100
million, ranging up to C$1 billion per incident for annual
shipments exceeding 1.5 million tonnes.
The rules cover the Canadian operations of U.S. firms such
as BNSF Railroad, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, CSX Corp and Union Pacific Corp.
Canada will also charge crude oil shippers C$1.65 a tonne -
roughly 25 cents a barrel - which will go into a supplementary
fund to pay for damages exceeding a railway's minimum insurance
level.
A government official said last year that Ottawa was
considering something loosely based on the Ship-Source Oil
Pollution Fund, set up in the 1970s to cover maritime oil
disasters and financed with levies on tanker shipments.
Friday's bill allows for the possibility of expanding the
levy to cover other dangerous goods, but Raitt said she was
focusing on crude because the safety record of oil-by-rail had
been deteriorating.
The Railway Association of Canada - which represents the
industry - complained the bill should also apply to substances
such as chlorine, which the association said could have a severe
impact if spilled.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren and Mike De Souza;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Leslie Adler, Jeffrey Hodgson and
Marguerita Choy)