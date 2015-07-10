UPDATE 1-Canada eyes impact of long oil trains on railway track integrity

(Adds quote and context on unit trains and recent derailments)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, July 10 Canadian officials are studying
the impact of long oil trains on the integrity of the country's
railway tracks, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Friday.
Raitt said the research is part of the federal transport
department's response to a series of derailments along Canadian
National Railway Co's mainline in northern Ontario
earlier this year.
"We're looking at oil unit trains," Raitt told reporters in
Toronto. "It's a significant change in how we're moving goods in
the country, so that we should take a look at it."
Oil unit trains are made up almost entirely of tank cars
carrying crude oil rather than a mixture of freight.
Some industry experts have suggested that the trains might
put unusual stress on railway tracks. Others point out that
while oil unit trains are new, heavier unit trains carrying coal
and other commodities have operated for decades.
CN Rail, the country's biggest railway, suffered a string of
derailments in February and March, including three along one
section of its main route through northern Ontario. Two of those
trains were carrying oil.
A Reuters investigation found CN Rail had suffered a spike
in derailments last year as accidents caused by poor track
conditions jumped. CN blamed the increase on bad weather and
increased freight volume, and in April boosted spending on its
track network.
A crackdown on oil unit trains could raise the cost of
shipping Canadian crude by rail as unit trains are typically
cheaper to operate than trains with mixed freight.
