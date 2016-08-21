UPDATE 4-Canada rail safety questioned after train derailment diesel leak

(Adds comments from minister, area councilor and recasts
TORONTO Aug 21 A Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
train derailment in Toronto caused a diesel leak near a
residential area on Sunday, authorities said.
While a regulation body said there were no injuries,
Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters about 1,200
liters (317 gallons) of diesel fuel were leaked.
The incident began with a westbound train striking an
eastbound one that was changing tracks early in the morning,
said Transportation Safety Board of Canada spokesman Chris
Krepski.
He said both trains derailed, with the westbound one,
comprising two locomotives, leaking diesel.
The eastbound train carried "small quantities" of dangerous
goods in one of its last cars, but there was no leakage, Krepski
said.
He said the goods included non-flammable gas under pressure,
compressed nitrogen, aerosol containers, wet batteries and
alcoholic beverages.
It was not immediately clear when the track will reopen.
Canadian Pacific spokesman Martin Cej confirmed the car
contained dangerous goods, but said there were no public safety
concerns.
"The incident was a result of human error, so there were no
track issues, no signaling issues, no mechanical issues," he
said.
Neither he nor Krepski nor specified the amount of dangerous
goods or said what was in the other cars.
Canada's rail safety measures have come under scrutiny since
a July 2013 incident when a runaway train crashed, killing 47
people and destroying buildings in the Quebec town of
Lac-Megantic. Canadian Pacific had transported the tank cars of
oil involved to Montreal before they crashed under another
operator.
In March, Toronto city councilors and Mayor John Tory sent a
joint letter to Garneau calling for the federal government to
improve protection for communities living along commercial rail
lines.
Councilor Mike Layton told reporters at the scene of
Sunday's incident that authorities need to examine whether the
trains were carrying appropriate cargo and whether all safety
measures were taken.
Speaking in Sudbury, Ontario, at a federal cabinet retreat,
Garneau said the government already requires train companies to
inform municipalities beforehand about their cargo.
"We also have speed restrictions," he said. "We also put in
measures with respect to immobilizing trains when they are
unattended."
He added responders were using "materials to put into the
ground" to soak up the diesel.
"There is no concern that it's gone into a waterway," he
said.
Toronto police said there were no charges involved in the
incident.
