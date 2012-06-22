UPDATE 2-Canada might impose rules in rail shipment tiff

* Railways, shippers fail to agree on service guarantees
* Legislation may have to impose new rules
* Government facilitator offers template agreement
* Rail would face penalties only in some cases
* Shippers would have to make volume commitments
By Randall Palmer and Alex Paterson
OTTAWA, June 22 The Canadian government will
probably have to impose new rules on railways and their
customers after four months of negotiations failed to find a
formula to get grain shippers and other customers the service
levels they demand.
At issue are complaints from customers that the railways
fine them if their shipments are not ready on time, but the
railways themselves do not face penalties if they fail to get
rail cars to the customers on time.
The two sides spent four months in a government-sponsored
committee trying to develop both a template for service
agreements and a dispute resolution process that could be used
commercially.
"While some progress was made, the committee ultimately
could not agree on a commercial package," the panel's
"facilitator," former Alberta Treasurer Jim Dinning said in his
report, issued late on Friday.
Canada's two main railways, Canadian National Railway Co
and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, haul about 30
million tonnes combined of Western Canada grain annually,
according to the Canadian Transportation Agency, as well as
large volumes of coal, fertilizer and industrial and consumer
goods.
Railways impose fines for late shipments as part of their
efforts to keep tightly managed rolling stock running
efficiently across their networks and provide cars where needed.
Rail transportation has long been a sensitive issue for
farmers, since Western Canada has no river freight system to
move grain the long distances between the Prairies and ports.
While the two sides did not come to a template agreement,
Dinning offered one on his own; one which would allow the
railroads to be penalized financially for lateness, but only in
certain circumstances.
Financial penalties could only be applied to the railways if
the shipper made advance forecasts and commitments of the volume
it would be sending.
"The railways argue that if there is no penalty applied when
a shipper fails to present the expected traffic, then there can
be no penalty to the railway that does not deliver on the
expected service," Dinning said.
He said the railways were willing to negotiate penalties
under reciprocal terms. But the shippers did not broadly endorse
his scheme because it did not raise the service level bar for
all shippers.
CP spokesman Ed Greenberg said any agreement must be based
on a balance in the level of commitment each party is ready to
bring to the table.
"Shippers preferring to imbalance this relationship and
force significant commitments from railways without making any
commitments themselves is not a position that any commercial
participant in any industry would consider reasonable," he said.
POOR RECORD
In their arguments, the shippers point to a March 2011 rail
freight review panel finding that said the railways provided
grain shippers with at least 90 percent of the cars they ordered
only 54 percent of time on a week-to-week basis.
The record was even worse on a day-to-day basis. The panel
found grain shippers received 90 percent of the planned car
supply on the planned day only 12 to 28 percent of the time.
The railways say they have worked hard to improve their
services and that new regulations will just stifle innovation.
"That dealt with years past and we have moved ahead," said
CN spokesman Mark Hallman.
He said CN has now achieved an 85 percent success rate in
delivering cars ordered to specific elevators on the scheduled
day.
"There's no question that the railroads are spending a lot
of time and effort on trying to manage the process and work with
customers to prevent increased legislative handicaps to their
business," said Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen.
"TRY IT"
Dinning also proposed a dispute resolution process and urged
both sides: "Try these tools; they just might work."
"I support this statement," Transport Minister Denis Lebel
said in a news release.
He repeated his government's intention to introduce
legislation in the fall to give shippers the right to service
agreements. He did not specify what would be in those
agreements, but he made clear he was not bound by Dinning's
template.
"Mr. Dinning's recommendations are distinct from the bill,"
Lebel said, adding that the two sides have until the end of July
to make representations to the government on the legislation.
The shippers say that only with legislation will the
shippers give them the service they need.
"The railways include penalties for shippers, but do not put
in any commensurate obligations on themselves," Wade Sobkowich,
Western Grain Elevators Association executive director, told
Reuters before Dinning issued his report. "Why would
they? Nothing (is) forcing them. That's why we need the service
level agreement legislation."
CN chief executive Claude Mongeau countered: ""Make no
mistake - the intrusive, regulatory based approach to service
demanded by shippers would be unprecedented in a market-based
economy."
A political caveat is that a cabinet shuffle is widely
expected for this summer. If Lebel is moved, it may take time
for his successor to get up to speed and introduce the bill.