UPDATE 2-CP Rail challenge to Lac-Megantic settlement rejected by judge

(Adds comments from lawyers)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, July 13 A Quebec judge rejected
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's challenge to a settlement
for victims of the Lac-Megantic crude-by-rail disaster on
Monday, helping clear the way for compensation payments.
Parties previously named in a class action lawsuit,
including closely-held Irving Oil, General Electric,
Shell Oil Company, ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil
and others, have agreed to contribute to a C$431 million
($338.28 million) compensation fund for victims of the July 6,
2013 rail disaster.
Forty-seven people were killed and the downtown core of the
town was destroyed following the derailment of a train carrying
Bakken crude oil.
CP transported the tank cars of oil involved in the accident
to Montreal before handing them over to the now insolvent
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic railway, which was operating the
train at the time of the crash. Unlike other companies targeted
by a Lac-Megantic-related class action lawsuit, CP did not agree
to the settlement and challenged the provincial court's
jurisdiction in approving the deal.
CP has 21 days to appeal Monday's rulings, said Patrice
Benoit, lawyer for the defunct Montreal, Maine & Atlantic.
"I am very happy with the decision and think the 4,000
victims of the disaster will be as well," Benoit said.
CP, which said it is not responsible for the disaster and
did not contribute to the settlement, is now the only company
being threatened by the class action.
Joel Rochon, lawyer for the Quebec class action authorized
in May, said in an email: "We have not finalized our damages
calculations as yet in terms of CP, but the damages being sought
against CP will be significant."
Before funds from the C$431 million settlement can be
disbursed, a U.S. bankruptcy court in Maine must first confirm a
related Chapter 11 plan for the American parent company of the
Montreal, Maine & Atlantic railway.
"The plans are integrated and work together," explained Bob
Keach, the railway's Chapter 11 trustee. "That's why both have
to be confirmed."
CP could raise similar objections during a US hearing on
August 20, Keach said. If no objections to, or appeals of the
Canadian and American plans are filed, then "we'll be ready to
distribute the funds to the victims" in the fall, he said.
($1 = 1.2741 Canadian dollars)
(With additional writing by Allison Martell; Editing by
Christian Plumb)