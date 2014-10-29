UPDATE 2-Canada toughens train brake rules, to impose 'audit blitz'

(Adds quotes, details)
By Richard Valdmanis
OTTAWA Oct 29 Canada has issued an emergency
order to railways detailing how many handbrakes they must set on
unattended trains to prevent deadly runaways, and will hire new
staff to conduct an "audit blitz" of rail companies' safety
systems.
The changes are the latest in a slew of regulatory moves in
North America since a train carrying crude oil crashed in
Lac-Megantic, Quebec, last year, killing 47 people and
highlighting the dangers from a surge in oil transport by rail.
The announcement on Wednesday came in response to the
Canadian Transportation Safety Board's final report in August on
the Lac-Megantic crash that found shortfalls in railway safety
culture and federal oversight of the industry.
"We will always remember what happened in Lac-Megantic. I do
believe that the measures that we are announcing today will
improve railway safety, and make the transportation industry
more accountable," Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said.
Canada's Conservative government has already imposed several
new regulations in the wake of Lac-Megantic, including
toughening tank car safety and requiring railways do risk
assessments, produce emergency response plans, and improve the
security of parked trains.
As part of the new rules, Transport Canada said railway
operators had to test the handbrakes they set and use other
"physical structures" to complement them.
(Details of the announcement: here)
In the Lac-Megantic crash, a train laden with light crude as
volatile as gasoline had been left unattended on a main line
several kilometers up a gentle slope. Investigators said the
conductor had not set enough handbrakes and the airbrakes had
been released after a fire broke out in the engine.
Transport Canada said it will hire about 10 new auditors and
begin an "audit blitz" on railway companies' safety systems. In
some cases the regulator will also require rail companies,
mainly short lines, to submit reports on how they train their
staff, Raitt said.
Raitt said the government will bring in new monetary
penalties for railways whose internal safety systems fall short.
In its August report, the Transportation Safety Board found that
Montreal, Maine and Atlantic, which operated the train that
crashed in Lac-Megantic, had developed a safety management
system in 2002, but had not fully implemented it.
The watchdog said Transport Canada needed to be more hands
on with safety management systems, making sure they work rather
than just check that they exist.
Transport Canada said it will also hire engineering and
scientific experts to help research the properties of different
kinds of crude oils carried by railways, and launch inspections
to ensure they are properly labeled on trains.
"Crude oil is something that needs to be moved in the
country," Raitt said. "Our job is to make sure it is done in the
safest way possible."
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffreys
Hodgson and Benkoe)