Canada to impose new speed limit for dangerous goods trains

OTTAWA, April 23 Canada will immediately impose a new speed limit of 40 mph (65 kph) for dangerous goods trains moving through urban areas with more than 100,000 people, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Thursday.

Raitt told a parliamentary committee that she would issue an emergency order later on Thursday. The current limit is 50 miles per hour.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

