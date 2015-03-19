Ontario oil-train wrecks ignite worry over Canada crude flammability

| CALGARY, Alberta, March 19
derailments in Canada have opened a new front on the debate over
safety, highlighting how even shipments of Alberta's oil sands
crude can contain components just as volatile as North Dakota's
Bakken.
Although Canada is best known for producing viscous bitumen
that is not prone to ignite on its own, it is often blended with
as much as one-third super-light oil - known as condensate -
before it is shipped in rail cars, injecting the same kind of
volatile gases that can explode in derailments, industry experts
say.
In the case of two fiery incidents in northern Ontario in
recent weeks, the oil involved was synthetic crude from the
Alberta oil sands, which is upgraded from raw bitumen, making it
less stable.
Both Canadian National Railway trains were heading
to a Valero Energy Corp's refinery in Quebec before they
came off the tracks and burst into flames.
Ever since the Lac-Megantic disaster in Quebec, where a
runaway train carrying Bakken crude erupted in a fireball in
2013, killing 47 people, worries about safety have been largely
centred around light crude. In particular, Bakken has been the
focus since its so-called "light ends," volatile gases with
higher vapor pressure and low flashpoints, occur naturally.
But light ends are also present in the condensate used to
dilute raw bitumen and some heavy crude. Even though the
concentration in diluted bitumen, known as dilbit, is far less
than in Bakken, the low flashpoint remains.
"Basically all the materials we are talking about - Bakken,
West Texas Intermediate, some of the diluted bitumen blends
coming out of Alberta - all have light boiling components that
are flammable," said Dennis Sutton, executive director of the
Crude Oil Quality Association.
(See related graphic on oil by rail incidents: here)
BUT DOES IT BURN
For Canada, the issue is not only the point at which diluted
or synthetic oil sands crude might ignite, known as the flash
point, but whether it would continue to burn once ignited,
potentially setting off a series of blasts in adjacent tank
cars.
Bakken crude is naturally rich in light ends so its flash
point and fire point are roughly the same, says Andre Lemieux,
secretary of the Canadian Crude Quality Testing Association
(CCQTA), meaning if it ignites it will continue to burn.
However, the same is not necessarily true for crude being
produced in and shipped from Alberta.
To complicate matters, there is no such thing as a typical
Canadian crude. Different grades have different properties with
light sweet crude streams tending to have lower flash points
than undiluted heavy grades.
The concentration of light ends in dilbit vary depending on
the quantity and quality of condensate added. Some shippers use
semi-refined synthetic crude instead of condensate, to make a
product called "synbit".
Synthetic crude presents a different challenge because as an
upgraded product its flash and fire points may be quite
different from crude oil.
One of the safer substances to transport by rail is raw
bitumen from the oil sands, which in its undiluted state is the
consistency of peanut butter and extremely difficult to ignite.
However, raw bitumen shipments require coiled and heated
rail cars and additional infrastructure at rail loading and
off-loading terminals, which not all shippers have access to.
Industry bodies including CCQTA and Transport Canada are now
studying the flammability of various types of crude, and their
results may have implications for how certain kinds of oil is
shipped and how emergency services deal with crude train
derailments.
Progress is likely to be slow, however. Researchers are
developing new testing methods, since the existing United
Nations methods for classifying dangerous goods transported by
rail were originally developed for natural gas liquids like
ethane and propane rather than mixed cargoes like crude oil.
"Ultimately the specific properties of crude oil and types
of crude oil will become much more important as it relates to
how material is transported," the CCQTA's Lemieux said. "But it
will take a while."
(Editing by Jonathan Leff and Diane Craft)