RBS says UK laws prevent full co-operation with Canada agency

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
LONDON Nov 14 Royal Bank of Scotland Group said on Wednesday that it cannot cooperate fully with Canada's Competition Bureau in its investigation into possible collusion in setting the yen Libor rate because it requires the bank to break laws in the UK.
"It is simply not accurate to imply that we do not want to cooperate with the Canadian Competition Bureau," RBS said in a statement.
"We have told the Bureau that we want to provide the documents they are requesting, but that the mechanism they have chosen requires RBS to break laws in the UK."
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).