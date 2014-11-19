Canadians snap up U.S. commercial real estate at record pace

MONTREAL Nov 18 Canadian investment in U.S.
commercial real estate is on track to hit record levels this
year, once Canada's second-largest pension fund closes a $2.25
billion deal to buy a landmark Manhattan property, according to
data from property research firms.
Canadian pension funds and developers have been raising
their investment in foreign real estate this year, primarily in
the United States, as they seek alternatives to a consolidated
domestic market.
The deal by Ivanhoe Cambridge, the real estate arm of
Quebec's Caisse de depot et placement, and
Chicago-based Callahan Capital Properties, to buy the 42-storey
1095 Avenue of the Americas building in Manhattan from
Blackstone Group has not yet closed, two people familiar
with the matter said. Caisse de depot et placement manages
Quebec public and private sector pension funds and insurance
funds.
A final announcement of the purchase may take weeks.
Canadians had already poured more than $8 billion into
U.S. commercial real estate in the first three quarters of
2014, surpassing the $7.8 billion spent during the same period
in 2013, according to Jones Lang LaSalle and Real Capital
Analytics. Canadians spent $11.86 billion on U.S. commercial
property in all of last year and they are on target to surpass
that in 2014.
"The domestic Canadian market is quite tightly held by the
domestic pension funds," said Lucy Fletcher, vice president,
international capital group and capital markets at Jones
Lang. "Very few of the assets are trading in the current
market."
Canada has been the biggest foreign buyer of U.S. commercial
property for the past four years, according to data from New
York City-based Real Capital.
Since 2010, Canadian investors have bought $43.4 billion in
commercial U.S. property - or 1,530 properties - spending four
times as much as second-placed China.
The Ivanhoe deal was previously reported in the Wall Street
Journal. Upon completion, it will mark the second-highest price
paid for an office building in the U.S. since the 2008 sale of
the General Motors building in New York for $2.8 billion.
A spokesman for Montreal-based Ivanhoe Cambridge, which has
$40 billion in assets, declined to comment. The Quebec fund's
other New York investments include Manhattan office towers 1211
Avenue of the Americas and 1411 Broadway.
The purchase would be the latest U.S. acquisition by Ivanhoe
Cambridge with Callahan. The two formed an alliance in 2012 to
expand Ivanhoe's U.S. commercial holdings.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Martin Howell)