UPDATE 1-New Canadian oil refinery to be profitable: backer

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 22 The press baron backing
a proposed C$13 billion ($13.1 billion)refinery on Canada's west
coast to process crude oil shipped on Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway pipeline said on Wednesday he's confident the
project will be economic.
David Black, whose Black Press Ltd runs 150 newspapers in
Canada and the United States, last week said he wants to build
what would be Canada's largest refinery at Kitimat, British
Columbia, near the planned terminus of Enbridge's planned
525,000 barrel-per-day Northern Gateway line.
Black, who has spent a year studying the potential of a
refinery capable of processing 550,000 barrels of crude per day,
said he sees the facility as a way to lower the environmental
risks of shipping heavy crudes from Canada's oil sands by tanker
and to provide jobs in the province's north.
Black, whose company Clean Kitimat Ltd is looking to
complete environmental studies at the facility site over the
next two years, said he is certain the refinery will be
profitable.
"Is it economic? Yes it is," Black said in an interview.
"The budget is pretty solid I think. I employed two different
consultants and they came up with basically the same numbers and
I ran them by one of the big oil companies and they confirmed
the numbers."
Black's plan is the latest twist in the Northern Gateway
saga, which has pitted governments against each other, riled
many aboriginal communities in British Columbia and dominated
headlines in Canada. Under current plans, tankers would take
diluted bitumen from an oil port at Kitimat and ship it to
California and across the Pacific.
While Black will pay the costs of the environmental studies,
he is looking for investors willing to fund construction of the
massive refinery. While no company has yet stepped forward to
back the proposal, he expects there will be more interest as his
plans move forward.
"I want to prove to them I can get the permits and that will
remove a lot of the question marks around this," Black said.
"And the second thing I want to do is more work on the offshore
marketing of the refined fuels ... and talk to the oil patch
about getting contracts with them. Once I've done that then the
whole thing is financeable."
Most of the fuel produced at the site is expected to go to
Asian markets.
The plant would produce 240,000 barrels a day of diesel,
100,000 of gasoline and 50,000 of kerosene or aviation fuel,
from 550,000 bpd of diluted oil sands bitumen. The diluent, an
ultra light oil, would be stripped from the bitumen and shipped
back to Alberta.
Construction would start in 2014 and take six years.
Black also said he does not expect construction costs to
exceed his C$13 billion forecasts. He plans to have most of the
facilities modules built in Asia then shipped to Kitimat for
assembly at the site.
"The consultants built in quite a contingency (to the cost
estimate)," he said. "The price will go up or down depending on
the current price of steel, but the whole approach here is to
tender as much of the construction as we can offshore, to low
wage areas that are technically competent."
Enbridge has not commented on the proposal other than to
say it remains committed to the regulatory process for reviewing
Northern Gateway, which would move oil sands heavy crude over a
1,177-km (731-mile) route.
If built, the refinery would be larger than Irving Oil Ltd's
300,000 bpd refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, now Canada
biggest, and one of the largest anywhere.
"It's a big refinery," Black said. "We are talking about
revenues in the order of C$22 billion a year. It would be one of
the 10 biggest in the world."
