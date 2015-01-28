NAFTA panel halts probe of Canadian oil sands oversight

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Jan 28 A North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) panel has halted a probe of Canada's oversight
of oil sands tailings ponds following a unanimous vote by its
three member countries, officials said on Wednesday.
The vote came even after staff at the panel, the Commission
for Environmental Cooperation, had recommended proceeding with a
formal investigation in response to complaints in April 2010
from three Canadians and two environmental groups.
The complainants argued that Canada was failing to enforce
environmental laws related to alleged leaks from industry
tailings ponds into water in northern Alberta.
The commission initially agreed to investigate in December
2013, offering Canada the chance to respond.
Canada has said both the federal government and provincial
government in Alberta are enforcing their environmental laws.
Canada argued that the probe would interfere with ongoing
provincial court proceedings related to an Alberta resident who
requested a review of tailings waste ponds operated by Suncor
Energy Inc.
The panel, set up under the North American Agreement on
Environmental Cooperation to review complaints raised by
citizens and groups about the enforcement of environmental laws,
rejected Canada's arguments in July 2014, stating the provincial
case was no longer active.
However, with the vote that was held on Tuesday, the three
countries shut down the investigation.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andre Grenon)