UPDATE 1-NAFTA panel halts probe of Canadian oil sands oversight

(Adds comments from Suncor, government and quote from
complainant)
By Mike De Souza
OTTAWA Jan 28 A North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) panel has halted a probe of Canada's oversight
of oil sands tailings ponds following a unanimous vote by its
three member countries, officials said on Wednesday.
The vote came even after staff at the panel, the Commission
for Environmental Cooperation, had recommended proceeding with a
formal investigation in response to complaints in April 2010
from three Canadians and two environmental groups.
The complainants argued that Canada was failing to enforce
environmental laws related to alleged leaks from industry
tailings ponds into water in northern Alberta.
The Canadian government's environment department said on
Wednesday that it enforces its legislation related to tailings
ponds through "proactive and reactive inspections and
investigations."
The NAFTA commission initially agreed to investigate the
allegations in December 2013, offering Canada the chance to
respond.
Canada argued that the probe would interfere with ongoing
provincial court proceedings initiated by a former Alberta
environmental enforcement officer, who requested a review of
tailings waste ponds operated by Suncor Energy Inc.
Both the officer, Tony Boschmann, and the company said that
case had been dismissed.
"Suncor was not a party to those proceedings, but
understand(s) the matter was heard and ultimately dismissed by
the courts," said Suncor spokesman Michael Lawrence.
The U.S. government also told the panel that Canada had
provided enough information to lead the panel to "conclude that
there could be a pending criminal proceeding" related to the
subject of the complaint.
Suncor said it was not aware of any such investigation.
The panel, set up under the North American Agreement on
Environmental Cooperation to review complaints raised by
citizens and groups about the enforcement of environmental laws,
rejected Canada's arguments in July 2014, stating the provincial
case was no longer active.
However, with the vote that was held on Tuesday, the three
countries shut down the investigation.
Canada's Environmental Defence, one of the two groups that
filed the original complaint, said it would consider refiling
with the panel if the three countries acknowledge that the court
proceedings have ended.
"They (Canadian officials) just blocked an investigation, so
they need to get out of the way and let this (NAFTA panel)
investigation happen," said Dale Marshall, the national program
manager for Environmental Defence.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andre Grenon)