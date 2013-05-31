Ontario watchdog cracks down on errant money managers

TORONTO May 31 The Ontario Securities
Commission said its biggest targeted sweep of portfolio managers
and exempt market dealers found that many did not abide by rules
meant to protect investors.
Exempt market dealers are authorized to deal in securities
that require less oversight on behalf of qualified clients that
include high-net-worth individuals.
OSC, the regulator for Canada's largest securities market,
said on Friday in a statement that it investigated 87 portfolio
managers and exempt market dealers in an operation that ended in
June last year.
More than 60 percent of those targeted were issued
deficiency reports and some 30 percent were deemed significant,
requiring the dealer to provide the OSC with a detailed plan to
fix the failings.
In two of most serious cases, further action has been taken,
while three others discontinued operations after the review, the
OSC said.
In one case, a portfolio manager used client money to fund a
start-up company with no revenue or assets, without disclosing
that the manager was also taking a management fee from the young
company.
"Enhancing compliance among portfolio managers and exempt
market dealers is critically important and we are taking
appropriate regulatory action where we identified significant
compliance issues," Howard Wetston, head of the OSC, said in the
statement.
The regulator said almost half of those targeted did not
provide adequate relationship disclosure information, and that
two-thirds did not collect or adequately maintain enough
information about their clients to be able to serve their
investment needs.
The report said that 15 percent of the targeted exempt
market dealers did not ensure their clients were not investing
too much of their total portfolio in one security. Such dealers
are registered to deal in or underwrite securities which are
prospectus exempt or sold to clients who are accredited
investors.
An individual can qualify as an accredited investor with
financial assets worth more than C$1 million, pre-tax income
exceeding C$200,000 in the past two years, or similar evidence
of high net worth.
The OSC said it found 26 investors at eight of the exempt
market dealers had purchased some C$1.7 million of securities
despite not qualifying as accredited investors.