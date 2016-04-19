Canada competition watchdog drops probe into Google

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it will take no further action against Google after alleging in 2013 that the company was abusing its dominant position in online search.
The watchdog said it found evidence to support one of the allegations against Google, now a unit of holding company Alphabet Inc, but said the company has already made changes to remedy those concerns and that it has agreed not to reintroduce anticompetitive clauses in its contracts. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.