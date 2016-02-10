Canada's CI Investments returns C$156 mln to investors

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 10 Canadian investment fund manager CI Investments Inc has agreed to a settlement calling for it to return C$156.1 million ($112 million) to investors after miscalculating the value of cash collateral in certain of its funds, Ontario's securities regulator said on Thursday.
The settlement - which includes an C$8 million payment to the Ontario Securities Commission and C$50,000 to cover the cost of their investigation - is the largest compensation since the regulator introduced no-contest settlements in 2014.
As per the terms of such settlements, CI Investments, a unit of CI Financial Corp, neither admitted nor denied the allegations of OSC staff that it had not adequately monitored the valuations of the funds.
($1 = 1.3917 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.