Head of Canada investors' self-regulator to retire

TORONTO, April 2 The chief executive of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada will retire at the end of October, the self-regulator said on Wednesday.

Susan Wolburgh Jenah led the Investment Dealers Association of Canada before it merged with Market Regulation Services Inc to create IIROC in 2008.

IIROC said it had yet to decide on a successor. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing Tom Brown)