UPDATE 1-Former TMX exec to join new Canadian securities regulator

TORONTO Nov 17 Former TMX Group Ltd
executive Kevan Cowan has been appointed chief regulator of a
yet-to-be-created national securities regulator meant to unify
the current patchwork of provincial entities, its implementation
body said on Thursday.
The much-delayed cooperative system which currently includes
British Columbia and Ontario, as well as the smaller regulators
for Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Yukon
plus the Canadian federal government, is expected to launch in
2018. Alberta and Quebec have both said they will not join the
regulator.
"It's a complicated project, there's lots of work to be
done, but we're getting well under way," Cowan, who starts on
Monday as head of the transitional body, said in a phone
interview.
"The top priority for me is to get out and start to work
with the staff of each of the commissions that are coming into
the CMRA (Capital Markets Regulatory Authority)," he said.
It is not clear where current heads of the various
provincial regulators will fit into the new body, which said it
will soon choose a "regionally diverse" executive team from
among those regulators.
Cowan left TMX in 2015, soon after the operator of the
Toronto Stock Exchange brought in Lou Eccleston as chief
executive officer, a role for which he was considered a
candidate.
Sources had told Reuters in March that Cowan was consulting
Nasdaq Inc on its move into Canada.
He declined to confirm or deny that report.
