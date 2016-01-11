New Canada finance minister favors national securities regulator

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
OTTAWA Jan 11 Finance Minister Bill Morneau signaled on Monday that Canada's new Liberal government would follow through on the efforts of the previous Conservative government to set up a national securities regulator designed to replace a patchwork of provincial bodies.
"We do favor (a) collaborative national securities regulator. We respect the decision of the Supreme Court and recognize that we will do this together in collaboration with those provinces that are willing to be part of this initiative," Morneau told a news conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.