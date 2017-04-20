Canada's telecom regulator says online content must be treated equally

TORONTO, April 20 Canada's telecom and broadcast
regulator ruled on Thursday that all data delivered online must
be treated equally by internet service providers, a blow to
large companies seeking to leverage either their own or other
companies content to win customers.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission specifically ruled that Quebecor Inc's
Videotron can no longer offer music streaming services from the
likes of Spotify and Google Music to some wireless
customers without them counting against a monthly data
allowance.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Denny Thomas and Diane
Craft)