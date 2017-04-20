UPDATE 2-Canada telecom regulator strengthens net neutrality rules

(Adds comment from Videotron, consumer advocacy group, law
professor)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 20 In a move seen as a victory
for net neutrality advocates, Canada's telecom regulator said
all data delivered online should be treated equally by internet
service providers as it blocked one company's effort to leverage
content to win customers.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission (CRTC) ruled on Thursday that Quebecor Inc's
Videotron can no longer offer unlimited music
streaming from Spotify, Google Music and others to
wireless customers without it counting against their data
allowances, a practice known as zero-rating.
Videotron, which has until July 19 to comply, said the
decision would prevent it is a new entrant from setting itself
apart from established mobile operators.
The CRTC did not issue a blanket ban, however, instead
saying it would rule on a case-by-case basis on whether such
arrangements provide "undue or unreasonable" preference.
"On a technicality it leaves some wiggle room for some
really creative attempts at zero-rating that can be challenged
after the fact," said Laura Tribe, the executive director of
consumer advocacy group OpenMedia.
"This is a really strong step for Canada in terms of being a
global leader in net neutrality," she added.
The ruling, which covers both fixed-line and wireless
internet, comes amid an ongoing global debate on whether
suppliers of connectivity must treat all data equally, a concept
known as net neutrality.
EU telecom regulators last year limited the extent to which
some applications may be exempted from data limits.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's appointee to head
the Federal Communications Commission plans to roll back
Obama-era net neutrality rules and wants internet service
providers instead to voluntarily agree to maintain an open
internet.
"When combined with the federal government's clear support
for net neutrality, the Canadian framework is now one of the
strongest in the world," University of Ottawa law professor
Michael Geist wrote on his personal website.
The CRTC had previously ruled mobile television products
offered by BCE Inc's Bell Mobility and Videotron ran
afoul of the law, while other large operators such as Rogers
Communications Inc, Telus Corp and Shaw
Communications Inc have avoided the practice of
content-specific pricing.
"We're glad that internet providers won't be allowed to act
as gatekeepers and give privileged access to a select few," said
David Watt, head of regulatory affairs at Rogers, which
dissented from its peers by arguing against the practice at a
hearing late last year.
BCE said it saw the decision as consistent with how it
already operates.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft and Sandra
Maler)