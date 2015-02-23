Canadian regulators warn on medical marijuana disclosures

TORONTO Feb 23 Companies rushing to enter
Canada's fledgling medical marijuana sector have not adequately
disclosed potential business risks to investors, Canadian
securities regulators said on Monday.
A review by the umbrella Canadian Securities Administrators
(CSA) group found "unbalanced and promotional disclosure that
often promoted the benefits, but failed to outline the risks
involved," CSA head Bill Rice said.
The CSA group, which includes regulators from Canada's 10
provinces and three territories, said its review found a lack of
consistent and clear disclosure about the risks, cost and time
required before an issuer can begin licensed operations.
It also said disclosures by medical marijuana companies
often have not discussed the many barriers and obligations
involved in entering the industry.
Nationwide regulations govern medical marijuana in Canada,
while in the United States marijuana is illegal at the federal
level. This distinction has made the nascent Canadian sector
attractive to both Canadian and foreign investors and has
prompted a slew of listings in the past year.
They include: T-Bird Pharma Inc, Tweed Marijuana Inc
, OrganiGram Holdings Inc, Bedrocan Cannabis Corp
, Aphria Inc and PharmaCan Capital.
The CSA did not identify the companies that were involved in
its review, but said it has sent comment letters to all issuers
in the scope of its review and asked 92 percent of them to file
clarifying disclosure documents, which they have done.
The CSA said it found serious investor protection concerns
at 25 reporting issuers. It said that these issuers were
generally at a preliminary stage of entry into the sector.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)