Head of Canada's telecom regulator eyes more wireless competition

TORONTO, June 13 The departing head of Canada's
telecom and broadcast regulator said his as-yet unnamed
replacement may have to intervene in wireless markets to stoke
competition and criticized the federal government for poor
governance of the arms-length watchdog.
Canada's wireless market is dominated by three major players
- Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp, and
BCE Inc's Bell Mobility - with a high cost of entry
making it difficult for smaller players to compete.
"Until the current reality changes — if indeed it ever does
— Canada will always have a problem of high retail wireless
prices," Jean-Pierre Blais, Chairman of the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, said in
remarks prepared for delivery at a event in Banff, Alberta on
Tuesday.
In the wide-ranging speech, days before his five-year term
as chair of the CRTC ends, Blais said one option to help push
prices down would be to force the big players to provide
wholesale access to their wireless networks for "virtual"
operators.
That suggestion fits with the government's request from last
week for the CRTC to reconsider a recent decision it says
excludes Wi-Fi-based providers from broadening their access via
the infrastructure of other companies.
Blais said the CRTC could also consider regulating retail
wireless prices or investigate the impact that network-sharing
agreements have on competition.
BCE and Telus share the cost of building out their wireless
network but compete at a retail level for customers.
BCE did not immediately respond to a request for comment and
Telus was not immediately able to comment. Rogers directed
queries to an industry group, the Canadian Wireless
Telecommunications Association, which said the measures Blais
suggested "would have a chilling effect on continued investment
and growth".
Blais had sought to put consumers at the center of his
agenda, and during his tenure the CRTC told TV providers they
must offer a basic package of programming for no more than C$25
per month, enacted a wireless code of conduct, and declared
broadband internet access a basic service.
In the speech he criticized the federal government's failure
to fill empty commissioner roles and appoint a new vice-chair of
broadcasting at the CRTC, calling it "just bad governance".
The government has yet to name a replacement for Blais,
whose terms ends on Saturday. He did not apply for an extension.
