UPDATE 1-Canada's broadcast regulator renews TV licenses for 5-year term

(Adds details on decisions)
OTTAWA May 15 Canada's broadcast regulator said
on Monday it will renew the broadcast licenses for the country's
biggest television service providers, and it also partially
approved Rogers Communications Inc' application to run a
national multilingual service.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission (CRTC) said the licenses for distributors that
collectively provide television service to three-quarters of the
Canadian market will be renewed as of September for five years,
rather than the typical seven.
The regulator had already warned the country's largest
television distributors - BCE Inc, Rogers,
Quebecor and Corus Entertainment - not to
expect lengthy extensions.
In a separate decision, the CRTC granted Rogers a three-year
license to operate a foreign-language channel called OMNI
Regional. The channel will be granted mandatory distribution
during that time, meaning broadcasters will be required to
include it in basic TV service.
However, the CRTC called the approval an interim measure,
saying the application for the channel did not fully meet the
regulator's expectations for a service that would reflect
Canada's ethnic communities.
As such, the regulator also issued a call for applications
for a national, multi-ethnic service that would be given
mandatory distribution.
Rogers had proposed making OMNI a national channel after its
elimination of ethnic newscasts sparked an outcry from viewers
and concerns of a lack of diversity on Canadian television.
The regulator has taken an aggressive stance in support of
consumer choice in recent years, including mandating "pick and
pay" options for television viewers. Last month, it strengthened
its net neutrality rules, saying all data delivered online
should be treated equally by internet service providers.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by David Gregorio)