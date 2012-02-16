Canada regulators ask court to OK ABCP payout

* Hearing scheduled for March 13
* OSC, IIROC to pay out C$60 mln
TORONTO Feb 16 Investors whose holdings
were caught up in the freeze of the Canadian asset-backed
commercial paper market in 2007 will be closer to getting a
payout if a court approves a plan by regulators to distribute
about C$60 million ($60 million) they have collected from
sellers of the paper.
The two regulators, the Ontario Securities Commission and
the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, said
on Thursday they have applied to Ontario's Superior Court of
Justice to approve their plan to distribute the funds to
investors who purchased third-party asset-backed commercial
paper (ABCP).
The application is scheduled to be heard on March 13 in
Toronto.
The paper was essentially short-term debt issued by banks
and other financial institutions and collaterized by a mix of
financial assets.
The supposedly safe, C$32-billion market froze up in August
2007 as investors worried about exposure to U.S. subprime
mortgages. With no buyers and sellers for the paper, the market
seized up.
Regulators said the funds come from settlement deals that
Ontario's securities watchdog and IIROC, a self-regulatory
organization that oversees investment dealers and trading
activity, reached with ABCP issuers.
CIBC World Markets Inc and HSBC Bank of Canada agreed to pay
C$21.7 million and C$5.92 million, respectively, to Ontario's
securities commission.
Scotia Capital Inc, Canaccord Financial Ltd and Credential
Securities Inc agreed to pay C$28.95 million, C$3.1 million and
C$200,000, respectively, to IIROC.
The settlements were reached in December 2009. The
decision on how to disburse the money was made once all matters
in connection with the ABCP market freeze were concluded, said
David Thomas, director of public affairs at IIROC.