OSC settles Kingsway Financial insider trading case

* Helen Kuszper and her son agree to pay over C$1 mln
* Kuszper worked as accountant at Kingsway
* OSC says insider trading cases a priority
TORONTO, Sept 1 An ex-employee of insurer
Kingsway Financial Services (KFS.TO) and her son agreed to pay
over C$1 million ($1.02 million) in a settlement with the
Ontario Securities Commission over insider trading and illegal
tipping charges.
Helen Kuszper learned while working as a senior accountant
at Kingsway that the firm was set to report a material loss for
the first quarter of 2008, and then tipped off her son Paul,
the OSC said on Thursday.
The Kuszpers then bought hundreds of Kingsway put options
and sold Kingsway call options short. They also sold all of
their existing Kingsway call options and covered open Kingsway
put options which had been previously sold short.
In the end, they made C$321,772, which they agreed to pay
back in the OSC settlement. The Kuszpers were also slapped with
an administrative penalty of C$701,690 and costs of C$30,000.
"We have made it a priority to identify and pursue cases of
insider trading and unlawful tipping," Tom Atkinson, director
of enforcement at the OSC said in a statement.
"In this case, a company employee misappropriated
confidential, material information and used it for her own gain
and that of her son. Such conduct is abusive of our capital
markets and we will take action accordingly."
The Kuszpers admitted to illegally trading the securities
between April 29 and May 7, 2008. They also admitted to
engaging in illegal insider trading and making false and
misleading statements to OSC staff. Helen Kuszper also admitted
to engaging in illegal tipping.
Internet and trading records indicated the trading
originated from a computer at Helen Kuszper's office, while her
son was living in Antigua.
Under the settlement agreements, Helen Kuszper is
permanently banned from trading securities and acting as an
officer or director of a public company. Paul Kuszper is banned
from trading securities and acting as an officer or director of
a public company for a minimum of 15 years.
