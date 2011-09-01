OSC settles Kingsway Financial insider trading case

* Helen Kuszper and her son agree to pay over C$1 mln

* Kuszper worked as accountant at Kingsway

* OSC says insider trading cases a priority

TORONTO, Sept 1 An ex-employee of insurer Kingsway Financial Services (KFS.TO) and her son agreed to pay over C$1 million ($1.02 million) in a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission over insider trading and illegal tipping charges.

Helen Kuszper learned while working as a senior accountant at Kingsway that the firm was set to report a material loss for the first quarter of 2008, and then tipped off her son Paul, the OSC said on Thursday.

The Kuszpers then bought hundreds of Kingsway put options and sold Kingsway call options short. They also sold all of their existing Kingsway call options and covered open Kingsway put options which had been previously sold short.

In the end, they made C$321,772, which they agreed to pay back in the OSC settlement. The Kuszpers were also slapped with an administrative penalty of C$701,690 and costs of C$30,000.

"We have made it a priority to identify and pursue cases of insider trading and unlawful tipping," Tom Atkinson, director of enforcement at the OSC said in a statement.

"In this case, a company employee misappropriated confidential, material information and used it for her own gain and that of her son. Such conduct is abusive of our capital markets and we will take action accordingly."

The Kuszpers admitted to illegally trading the securities between April 29 and May 7, 2008. They also admitted to engaging in illegal insider trading and making false and misleading statements to OSC staff. Helen Kuszper also admitted to engaging in illegal tipping.

Internet and trading records indicated the trading originated from a computer at Helen Kuszper's office, while her son was living in Antigua.

Under the settlement agreements, Helen Kuszper is permanently banned from trading securities and acting as an officer or director of a public company. Paul Kuszper is banned from trading securities and acting as an officer or director of a public company for a minimum of 15 years.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)