Grain handler Richardson to spend C$40 mln on expanding sites

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 10 Privately held
Richardson International Limited said it will spend C$40 million
($39.2 million) to add grain storage and farm input facilities
in Western Canada, continuing an aggressive expansion in the
wheat and canola region.
The new projects come after Richardson completed this year
the C$900 million purchase of numerous Viterra grain-handling
and processing sites, linked to Glencore Xstrata PLC's
takeover of Viterra in 2012.
Richardson, now one of the two biggest Western Canadian
grain handlers with Viterra, said on Monday it will add
14,000 tonnes of grain storage capacity to each of its country
elevators at Carseland, Alberta, Crooked River, Saskatchewan,
and Shoal Lake, Manitoba.
The Winnipeg-based company will build more fertilizer
storage space plus blenders and storage warehouses for chemicals
and seed at four country elevators previously owned by Viterra.
The facilities are at Stony Mountain and Letellier, Manitoba;
Kindersley, Saskatchewan; and Lacombe, Alberta.
Richardson will also build a 35,000-tonne fertilizer
distribution center at Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and add
fertilizer blenders to its locations in Oyen and Magrath,
Alberta; Kamsack, Saskatoon and Shellbrook, Saskatchewan, and
Shoal Lake, Manitoba.
Richardson Chief Executive Curt Vossen told Reuters recently
that the company is too large to grow much more in Western
Canada through acquisitions and would look for opportunities in
the United States.
The company has already announced it will spend C$120
million to expand its Vancouver, British Columbia, grain
terminal and is boosting its canola-processing capacity at its
two plants.