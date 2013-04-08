UPDATE 1-Canada to probe report that RBC outsourcing work

By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO, April 7 Canada is investigating a
report that its largest bank is using temporary foreign workers
hired by an outsourcing company to effectively replace existing
staff, a situation the government said it would not accept.
A Conservative government minister revealed the probe on
Saturday after a report from the Canadian Broadcasting
Corporation. The CBC story said Royal Bank of Canada was
planning to eliminate about 50 employees in its investor
services division in Toronto and have the work done by
outsourcing company iGate Corp.
RBC said on Sunday it had not directly hired temporary
foreign workers to take over the work of its current employees.
But Zabeen Hirji, the bank's chief human resources officer,
said RBC looked to suppliers like iGate to ensure it complies
with existing Canadian laws. She said she was not sure of the
exact visa status of iGate's employees working at the Canadian
offices of the bank.
"We ask them to undertake that they follow all the rules and
regulations for everything including employment ... at the end
of the day iGate has to answer that question," she told Reuters
in a telephone interview, adding that the bank was seeking
further information from iGate about the status of the workers.
The U.S.-incorporated outsourcing company, which has most of
its operations in India, did not immediately respond to an
e-mail seeking comment.
Canada's Conservative government has already said it will
review a temporary foreign worker program that lets employers
fill jobs with non-Canadians when qualified citizens or
permanent residents are not available because of skills and
labor shortages.
Labor groups say employers are not doing enough to find
Canadians to fill those jobs.
In a statement after the CBC report, Human Resources
Minister Diane Finley said late on Saturday that Canadians must
always be the first in line for hiring opportunities.
The program "was never intended as a means to bring in
temporary foreign workers in order to replace already-employed
Canadian workers. This is why we have launched a review of the
program," she said in a statement.
The government minister said she instructed staff to work
with citizenship and immigration officials "to determine the
next steps" in the RBC and iGate situation.
RBC's Hirji said about 45 workers were affected by the
outsourcing plan. She said so far about 20 of those were set to
find other jobs in the bank or had accepted retirement packages.
She added the hope is a majority will find work somewhere within
RBC.
Canada's banking industry is dominated by a half dozen major
lenders, which emerged largely unscathed from the global
financial crisis and have repeatedly been ranked among the
world's most stable.