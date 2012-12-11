版本:
Canada won't change ractopamine tests in meat going to Russia

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 11 Canada is not developing new tests for the feed additive ractopamine in beef and pork exports to Russia, Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said on Tuesday, but is leaving shippers to take their own steps to satisfy the new Russian requirement for zero residue.

The Canada Pork International marketing group said on Friday that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has provided meat processors with testing guidelines; however, a spokesman for the federal Agriculture Department said the government is only making exporters aware of Russia's requirements.

