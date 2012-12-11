Canada won't change ractopamine tests in meat going to Russia

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 11 Canada is not
developing new tests for the feed additive ractopamine in beef
and pork exports to Russia, Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said
on Tuesday, but is leaving shippers to take their own steps to
satisfy the new Russian requirement for zero residue.
The Canada Pork International marketing group said on Friday
that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has provided
meat processors with testing guidelines; however, a spokesman
for the federal Agriculture Department said the government is
only making exporters aware of Russia's requirements.