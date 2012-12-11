UPDATE 1-Canada not changing tests for meat exports to Russia

* Ottawa making exporters aware of new Russia requirements
* Canada asking Russia for delay implementing decision
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 11 Canada is not
developing new tests for the feed additive ractopamine in beef
and pork exports to Russia, Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said
on Tuesday, but is leaving shippers to take their own steps to
satisfy the new Russian requirement for zero residue.
The Canada Pork International marketing group said on Friday
that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has provided meat
processors with testing guidelines for ractopamine, a drug used
to make meat leaver. However, a spokesman for the federal
Agriculture Department said the government is only making
exporters aware of Russia's requirements.
"At this point, we're making sure the Russians understand
this is not science-based," Ritz said at an unrelated news
conference in Winnipeg. "There is an agreement around the world
that ractopamine is a safe and usable product."
Canada has asked Russia to delay its requirement into
February, he said.
Russia is requiring pork and beef imported from the United
States and Canada to be tested and certified free of ractopamine
as of Dec. 7.
If Canadian exporters wish to export meat to Russia, they
are responsible to test each shipment for ractopamine in an
accredited laboratory, an Agriculture Department spokesman said.