Saskatchewan sees smaller surplus as potash prices sag

Nov 27 The resource-rich Canadian province of
Saskatchewan said on Wednesday it sees a smaller-than-expected
budget surplus in the current fiscal year, hit by disappointing
potash revenues.
Saskatchewan, which accounts for more than 40 percent of the
world's known reserves of the crop nutrient, forecast a 2013/14
surplus of C$22.8 million ($21.5 million), down from its August
estimate of C$33 million and the budgeted figure of C$64.8
million.
In a mid-year fiscal update, Saskatchewan Finance Minister
Ken Krawetz said he expects revenue of C$11.57 billion, down
C$33.9 million from its budget estimate.
Revenues from potash production and the provincial sales tax
are expected to fall short of budget estimates, partly offset by
higher revenues from crude oil and corporate income tax.
Global potash prices have sagged since the July breakup of
Belarusian Potash Company, which led to greater emphasis on
sales volume over price by the world's biggest producer,
Russia's Uralkali OAO. Saskatchewan is home to potash
mines operated by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic
Co and Agrium Inc.
The government expects potash prices to average $348 per
tonne in 2013/14, down from its budget estimate of $395.
Saskatchewan expects its debt, not including that of
government-owned corporations, to remain C$3.8 billion.