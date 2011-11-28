Saskatchewan trims surplus; potash revenue surges

* Flooding costs cut into surplus
* Oil revenue down slightly, potash royalties climb
Nov 28 The Western Canadian province of
Saskatchewan said on Monday its budget surplus for 2011-12 will
be less than a quarter of what it had forecast, due in part to
a summer of severe flooding.
Saskatchewan now looks to record a surplus of C$25 million
($24.3 million), down from the C$115 million it forecast in its
March budget,
Flooding swamped vast areas of farmland, especially in the
province's southeast, preventing some farmers from growing
crops this year. Those wet conditions also held crude oil
production in check, trimming oil-related revenues to C$1.38
billion.
Saskatchewan's total flooding costs amount to an estimated
C$240 million, but the federal government is expected to cover
nearly half of that amount, the province's Finance Department
said.
Spending overall is projected to rise by nearly C$247
million from the budget figure to C$10.951 billion.
Bigger revenues from potash mining offset some of the added
costs, with high prices and robust production contributing
C$207 million more than expected for a total of C$588.3 million
this fiscal year.
Saskatchewan has one of the world's richest reserves of
potash, a nutrient used to fertilize crops, and also takes in
part of the U.S.-Canada oilfield known as the Bakken play.
The provincial government expects potash prices to average
US$421.75 a tonne of raw production in 2011, up from the budget
estimate.
Saskatchewan is the home base of world leader Potash Corp
of Saskatchewan (POT.TO), and Potash Corp's rivals, Mosaic Co
(MOS.N) and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO), also have potash mines in the
province.
The conservative Saskatchewan Party government, which was
re-elected earlier this month, said it would pay down its
public debt by C$325 million to a year-end total of C$3.8
billion by transferring money from another fund.
Saskatchewan, flush with jobs in the mining and oil and gas
sectors, has the lowest unemployment rate among Canada's 10
provinces. While other provinces sank into deficit during the
recession, Saskatchewan has continued a streak of surpluses.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by
Peter Galloway)