Satellite problems cut phones in Canada's Arctic

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 6 A wayward satellite has
cut communications for much of northern Canada, the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp reported on Thursday.
The CBC said on its website that Telesat Canada's Anik F2
satellite, which provides communications for Canada's sparsely
populated Arctic, had pointed towards the sun, cutting
long-distance phone service for 39 communities in the Yukon,
Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
The loss of the satellite signal meant most flights in
Nunavut had been canceled, while bank machines and cell phones
in territory's capital, Iqaluit, a town of 7,250 on Baffin
Island, weren't working
Telesat Canada said the satellite suffered from a
"technical anomaly" that began early on Thursday morning but
the company had regained control and expected service to soon
return to normal.
The satellite, manufactured by Boeing Corp (BA.N), was put
in service in 2004.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)