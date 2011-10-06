Satellite problems cut phones in Canada's Arctic

*Flights canceled, bank machines, cell phones stop working

*Service expected to resume quickly

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 6 A wayward satellite has cut communications for much of northern Canada, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Thursday.

The CBC said on its website that Telesat Canada's Anik F2 satellite, which provides communications for Canada's sparsely populated Arctic, had pointed towards the sun, cutting long-distance phone service for 39 communities in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The loss of the satellite signal meant most flights in Nunavut had been canceled, while bank machines and cell phones in territory's capital, Iqaluit, a town of 7,250 on Baffin Island, weren't working

Telesat Canada said the satellite suffered from a "technical anomaly" that began early on Thursday morning but the company had regained control and expected service to soon return to normal.

The satellite, manufactured by Boeing Corp (BA.N), was put in service in 2004. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)