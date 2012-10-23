Canada slow to respond to cyber threats - auditor

* Canada lacks round-the-clock incident response center
Oct 23 Canada's response to cyber threats has
been slow and incomplete, the federal Auditor General said in a
report on Tuesday that cited bad communication and part-time
monitoring as weaknesses in the nation's computer security
system.
The federal government has made limited progress in patching
cracks in the security of Canada's infrastructure and
information technology network, which was attacked nearly two
years ago in an incident that was traced back to servers in
China, Auditor General Michael Ferguson said.
The government is trying to shore up protection for the
country's infrastructure and IT assets, including electrical
networks, telecommunications, banking systems, manufacturing and
transportation systems as well as government information
systems.
Ferguson criticized poor monitoring of threats, noting the
Canadian Cyber Incident Response Center is still not operating
24 hours a day or 7 days a week, as was intended when the center
was set up seven years ago.
"This restriction on operating hours can delay the detection
of emerging threats and the sharing of related information among
stakeholders," the report concluded.
A cyber attack in January 2011 crippled computer systems at
the Finance Department and Treasury Board.