Canada to award C$33 bln in shipbuilding contracts

* Announcement expected after market close on Wednesday
* Three shipyards in the running for
* Largest single military procurement in Canadian history
* One of three finalists is SNC-Lavalin joint venture
Oct 19 The Canadian government on Wednesday
will award two huge shipbuilding contracts worth a total of
about C$33 billion, the lion's share of the largest single
military procurement in the NATO country's history.
Seaspan Marine Corp, whose Vancouver Shipyards Co Ltd is
one of three finalists, said in a release that it expects an
announcement at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) Ottawa time.
The other finalists are Irving Shipbuilding Inc's Halifax
Shipyard in Nova Scotia, and a Quebec-based joint venture that
involves SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO) and Korea's Daewoo
Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (042660.KS).
One of the two finalists will build combat vessels, and the
other will build non-combat ships. Those two contracts will
total about C$33 billion. The losing shipyard will still be in
the running for a C$2 billion contract to build smaller
non-combat vessels, to be awarded later.
SNC-Lavalin owns 70 percent of the Quebec-based joint
venture that bid to build non-combat vessels at Quebec's
200-year-old Davie shipyard, and Daewoo is a technology
partner.
"We do not believe that SNC-Lavalin's share price is
currently factoring in much, if any, value related to this
potential award. As such, we believe there is good upside
potential in SNC-Lavalin's stock price if the Davie Canada
group's bid is successful," wrote TD Securities analyst Michael
Tupholme in a research note on Tuesday.
The procurement program, announced in June 2010, is meant
to revive Canada's shipbuilding industry while modernizing its
Navy and Coast Guard fleets, where some vessels have been in
operation for more than 50 years.
With thousands of jobs at stake and one region of the
country sure to be disappointed, the federal government has
taken pains to avoid accusations of favoritism.
The program is being run by a special quasi-independent
secretariat, and the government hired outside consultants to
evaluate bids and attest to the fairness of the process.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)