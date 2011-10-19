UPDATE 4-Canada selects shipyards to modernize Navy

* Shipyards in Halifax, Vancouver to share C$33 bln deals
TORONTO/OTTAWA, Oct 19 Canada will sign
contracts with shipyards in Nova Scotia and British Columbia
under a C$35 billion ($35 billion) shipbuilding program, the
largest in the NATO country's history.
The government set up the program to revive Canada's
shipbuilding industry while modernizing its Navy and Coast
Guard, which are still operating some ships that are a
half-century old.
The new vessels will play an important role as Canada
asserts its sovereignty claims in the Arctic, a disputed region
rich in energy and mineral resources.
Halifax's Irving Shipbuilding Inc and Seaspan Marine's
Vancouver Shipyards Co Ltd have won the right to negotiate
contracts to build a total of 28 vessels, the federal
government said on Wednesday.
Irving will build warships, worth about C$25 billion, while
Seaspan will negotiate to build large non-combat ships, worth
about C$8 billion.
At a later date, Ottawa will award C$2 billion in contracts
for smaller non-combat vessels - a deal that could go to the
only bidder that was shut out on Wednesday.
That was a joint venture involving Canada's SNC-Lavalin
Group (SNC.TO) and South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine
Engineering (042660.KS). Its exclusion is sure to disappoint
the French-speaking province of Quebec, which was counting on a
contract to keep its 200-year-old Davie shipyard operating.
While the country's frigates are relatively new, some Coast
Guard and the Navy's support ships badly need replacing.
"The current ships are about to just crumble and fall
apart. If we're going to go anywhere with our ships, you need
those new ships to sort of support them," said Ugurhan Berkok,
chair of Defense Management Studies at Queen's University in
Kingston, Ontario, and a professor at the Royal Military
College of Canada.
That's especially important because of the Conservative
government's focus on Arctic sovereignty, Berkok said.
Canada claims a large swath of the Arctic including the
Northwest Passage, which could become an important shipping
route as climate change melts away the northern ice cap.
Several countries, including the United States, contend that
the passage is international waters.
"BUYING AN INDUSTRY"
The multiple-ship procurement program marks a shift away
from a policy of placing piecemeal orders, a move intended to
assure predictable, long-term work for Canadian shipyards.
Shipbuilders in the United States have agitated for a
similar shift with less success, although the U.S. Navy last
year awarded Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Austal (ASB.AX)
contracts valued at more than $3.5 billion each to build 10
warships.
While Berkok agreed that the large-scale procurement is
efficient, he said the government could have paid less if the
ship were built outside Canada. That option wasn't even
discussed, he said.
"Basically what you're buying is, you're buying an
industry," he said.
With thousands of jobs at stake, the federal government
took pains to avoid accusations of favoritism. The program is
being run by a special quasi-independent secretariat, and the
government hired outside consultants to evaluate bids and
attest to the fairness of the process.
University of Toronto political science professor Nelson
Wiseman said the process would probably not give much comfort
to voters near Davie, close to the heart of the Conservative
government's support in Quebec.
But he said the controversy will be over by the next
election. "I don't think the issue has legs beyond a year," he
said.
