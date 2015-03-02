Canada's Hardy Capital sees online shoe retailer IPO in 2015

| TORONTO, March 2
TORONTO, March 2 Canadian entrepreneur and
venture capitalist Roger Hardy said on Monday he is looking to
take an online shoe retailing company public this year to tap
investor appetite for e-commerce businesses.
Hardy told Reuters by phone that he expects the company,
which will be called Shoes.com Technologies Ltd, to record net
revenue $250 million in 2015, with the United States
contributing about 85 percent.
The company's revenue was over $200 million in 2014, and its
U.S. business is profitable, he said, projecting the firm's
growth at more than 30 percent a year over the next five years.
Though he said it was too early to release details of the
potential IPO, Hardy said the company could currently be valued
at $500 million to $750 million based on valuation metrics for
e-commerce firms. A listing may either be in Toronto or a major
U.S. exchange, or both.
"The footwear category is undergoing a tremendous shift.
You're seeing this big migration to online purchases," Hardy
told Reuters. "We're trying to stay in front of this trend."
The e-commerce industry, dominated by giants such as
Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc, is highly sought
by venture capitalists and investors as more consumers make
their purchases online. China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
recorded the world's biggest IPO at $25 billion last
September.
Hardy made a name for himself last year when he sold Coastal
Contacts Inc, a digital retailer of eyeglasses and contact
lenses, to Essilor International for about C$430 million.
Coastal was listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq.
With help from his investing vehicle, Vancouver-based Hardy
Capital Partners, he has since acquired OnlineShoes.com, which
had revenue of $140 million, and Shoes.com, with revenue of $60
million. Those two businesses were merged with ShoeMe.ca, which
targets Canadian consumers.
Canada is the fastest-growing region for the company, in
part because online retailing in the country is not as mature as
the U.S. market. Less than 1 percent of Canadian footwear
purchases are made online, compared with 10 percent in the
United States, Hardy said.
"Demand from investors is overwhelming. The market is hungry
for fast-growing technology businesses," Hardy said.
Sucharita Mulpuru, an analyst at Forrester Research, expects
the U.S. online footwear industry to reach $12 billion in 2015
and show double-digit growth.
"The footwear industry is growing very quickly. The consumer
has definitely voted in favor of the category," Mulpuru said.
Still, some industry experts caution the climate for IPOs
this year could be challenging, given higher volatility in
equity markets. The competitive retail industry could also pose
headwinds, with brick-and-mortar companies pushing aggressively
online, they said.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Alan Crosby)