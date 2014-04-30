UPDATE 2-Two dead in shooting at western Canadian sawmill, suspect held

(Adds details from police)
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER, April 30 Two people are dead after a
shooting at a sawmill in British Columbia on Wednesday, the BC
Coroners Service said, and police said a 47-year-old male
suspect was in custody.
Police said four people had been shot and had been taken to
hospital.
The coroner said that shortly after 7 a.m. (1400 GMT), two
people were taken to hospital by ambulance from the Western
Forest Products Inc mill in Nanaimo, a city of about
90,000 on Vancouver Island. Both were pronounced dead on
arrival.
Police said they received several calls early in the morning
about shots being fired at the mill.
The suspect was arrested without incident and police said it
appeared that he acted alone.
The suspect is a resident of Nanaimo and initial indications
are that "there may be a connection between the suspect and the
company," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.
The Globe and Mail newspaper said the suspect was a former
employee of the sawmill. About 75 people work at the mill.
A call to Western Forest Products was not immediately
returned.
(Additional reporting by Cameron French in Toronto; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)