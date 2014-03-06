Canada, South Korea very close to free trade deal - sources

| OTTAWA, March 6
OTTAWA, March 6 Canada and South Korea are very
close to signing a long-delayed free trade deal after years of
talks, sources familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.
"It's imminent," said one business source, who asked for
anonymity because a formal announcement had not been made yet.
"They are really, really close," said another person with
knowledge of the protracted negotiations.
Another industry source said Canadian government officials
were now seeking reaction from stakeholders to a South Korean
deal, a step they also took just before Canada announced it had
agreed a free trade pact with the European Union last year.
Canada, seeking to diversify its exports away from the
United States, has long targeted the rapidly expanding economies
of Asia.
Canada's Trade Ministry says exports to South Korea in 2012
were worth C$3.7 billion ($3.4 billion) while imports from South
Korea hit C$6.4 billion.
"We have no deal at this point. Negotiations are ongoing,"
said Rudy Husny, a spokesman for International Trade Minister Ed
Fast.
Talks with South Korea began in 2005, but later stalled over
disputes about auto exports and a delay by Seoul in scrapping
its ban on Canadian beef. South Korea lifted its nine-year-old
ban in 2012.
Some Canada-based auto firms worry about a free-trade deal
on the grounds it would cut an existing 6.1 percent tariff on
imports of vehicles made by Kia Motors Corp and
Hyundai Corp.
But a free trade deal would be particularly welcome news for
Canadian beef and pork shippers, who fear shipments to South
Korea will shrink once Seoul's free trade deal with the United
States takes full effect in 2016.
The Canadian Council of Chief Executives last month sent a
letter to Fast urging the deal be completed, saying the United
States, the European Union and Australia had already concluded
agreements with South Korea.