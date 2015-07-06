Acquisition-focused companies meet soaring demand on Bay Street

| TORONTO, July 6
TORONTO, July 6 A raft of Canadian companies set
up with a mandate to make acquisitions and led by prominent Bay
Street names is taking advantage of buoyant capital markets and
strong demand from institutional investors.
Several other such vehicles are set to flood the Canadian
market this year and are in the process of pitching their cases,
said three banking sources who are familiar with the plans but
are unauthorized to speak publicly about them.
With choppy commodity prices, large Canadian institutional
fund managers are looking for ways to deploy capital beyond the
resource sectors.
Special Purpose Acquisition Corporations (SPACs), which
raise capital and trade publicly, aim to make acquisitions
within a certain timeframe. They are reporting phenomenal
investor interest, with most of these offerings oversubscribed.
SPACs have a longer history in the United States, where
their popularity has been growing. Recent regulatory changes
have cleared the path for listings in Canada as well.
"The regulatory burden has been removed and as a result the
market has opened up," said Neil Selfe, chief executive of INFOR
Acquisition Corp, noting that about 92 percent of the
company's investor base comprises Canadian institutions and
pension plans.
"It's a very active M&A market," he added. "Investors are
looking for ideas outside of resources. We're looking to take
advantage of that."
INFOR's board includes CI Financial Chairman
William Holland and Element Financial CEO Steven
Hudson.
Dundee Acquisition Ltd, the first SPAC to hit the
Canadian market this year, raised some C$112 million in April.
Then INFOR raised C$230 million and Alignvest Acquisition Corp
raised about C$260 million.
"We are offering a private equity-style diligence and a
private equity-style format in a public vehicle," said Timothy
Hodgson, managing partner of Alignvest and former head of
Goldman Sachs Canada.
"Institutional investors are very enthusiastic about the
opportunity. It's a very compelling value proposition."
Alignvest's board includes Nadir Mohamed, former head of
Rogers Communications ; Donald Walker, CEO of autoparts
maker Magna International; and Bonnie Brooks, vice chair of
retailer Hudson's Bay.
"We're seeing a groundswell of demand from investors for new
opportunities," said Tyler Swan, managing director and head of
execution of equity capital markets at CIBC.
"They are looking for executives with long-term track
records and skin in the game. The SPACs fit well with that."
Acasta Enterprises Inc was the latest to join the party,
with plans to raise C$275 million through an initial public
offering in Toronto.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Richard Chang)