CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower commodity prices hurt resource stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Oct 19 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, with its large resource-related component pulled down by a sharp fall in oil prices and weakness in other commodities, while most other sectors rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 79.72 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,758.38. Seven of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.