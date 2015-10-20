CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on broad rally after Liberal election win

TORONTO Oct 20 Canada's main stock index got a boost on Tuesday from the electoral victory of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, who has promised to spend on infrastructure projects to boost economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 83.54 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,841.92. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained, led by resource names, financials and industrial stocks. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)