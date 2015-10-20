版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 10月 21日 星期三 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on broad rally after Liberal election win

TORONTO Oct 20 Canada's main stock index got a boost on Tuesday from the electoral victory of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, who has promised to spend on infrastructure projects to boost economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 83.54 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,841.92. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained, led by resource names, financials and industrial stocks. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐