CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on ECB stimulus, oil prices

TORONTO Oct 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as news of a potential monetary stimulus initiative in Europe and higher oil prices supported gains in every major sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 173.92 points, or 1.27 percent, at 13,878.11. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)