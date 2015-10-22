CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on ECB stimulus, oil prices

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Oct 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as news of a potential monetary stimulus initiative in Europe and higher oil prices supported gains in every major sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 173.92 points, or 1.27 percent, at 13,878.11. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.