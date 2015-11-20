CANADA STOCKS-TSX weighed down by resource stocks; up 2.7 pct on week

TORONTO Nov 20 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, taking some shine off a week of solid gains as energy and mining company shares weighed heavily and U.S. crude prices moved erratically.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 40.34 points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,433.49. It gained 2.7 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)